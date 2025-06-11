10 shops burnt in fire incidents in Manikganj and Gazipur

At least 10 shops were burnt in separate fire incidents in Manikganj and Gazipur today.

In Manikganj, seven shops were burnt in a fire that originated from an electrical short circuit around 9:00am at Jhitka Bazaar in Harirampur upazila, said Md Solaiman Mia, a member of Fire Service and Civil Defense in Harirampur.

However, no casualties were reported.

He also said, "We immediately rushed to the spot and after 45 minutes of our effort, we brought the fire under control around 9:45am. Three shops were completely gutted in the fire and four shops were burnt partially. The quick action of the locals and the fire service prevented a bigger disaster."

Jhitka Bazaar Traders' Association President Belayet Hossain said that the burnt shops include pharmacies, shoes, clothing, and mobile phone were damaged in the fire. The damage is estimated to be more than Tk 2 crore, he added.

Meanwhile in Gazipur, three shops were burnt in a fire around 1:00am in Chapila Para village of Sreepur municipality, said Sreepur local Fire Service Station Officer Mahmudul Hasan.

He added, "We brought the fire under control in 25 minutes. It is believed that the fire started from a short circuit. After investigation we can say in detail."

There were no casualties, the fire fighter said.

The burnt shops were located in a small market owned by one Ilias Ali.

After the fire broke out, locals attempted to extinguish the fire. Later, fire fighters rushed and brought the fire under control.