Rahul, Priyanka among 30 opposition MPs detained by Delhi police during protest

Opposition lawmakers were stopped midway as they marched to the Election Commission, demanding rollback of electoral roll revision

Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra were among more than 30 Indian opposition lawmakers detained today after police stopped their protest march midway in New Delhi.

The MPs were marching towards the Election Commission to demand a rollback of the recent electoral roll revision when they were blocked by police.

In defiance, several lawmakers sat on the road, shouting slogans against the move.

Delhi Police said it detained over 30 opposition MPs, explaining that the Election Commission had only granted permission for 30 MPs to enter its premises, but the protesters had arrived in "large numbers".