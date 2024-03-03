Modi donates Rs 2000 to BJP's 'party fund' ahead of polls

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi today donated Rs 2,000 to his ruling Bharatiya Janata to strengthen efforts to build a 'Viksit Bharat' (developed India).

Modi donated the amount through the NaMo app and shared a picture of the receipt on X, formerly Twitter, reports our New Delhi correspondent.

"I am happy to contribute to @BJP4India and strengthen our efforts to build a Viksit Bharat," he said adding "I also urge everyone to be a part of #DonationForNationBuilding through the NaMoApp!"

Modi's call for donations came after the Supreme Court, in a unanimous verdict last month, scrapped the electoral bonds scheme, which had allowed anonymous funding to political parties, as it violated the right to information and Article 19(1)(a) of the Constitution.

Modi's 'Viksit Bharat @2047' is a vision to make India a developed nation by 2047, the 100th year of independence from British rule.

Modi is confident of returning to power for a third consecutive tenure in parliamentary elections whose schedule is likely to be announced later this month.