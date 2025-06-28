India bans land import of jute, yarn from Bangladesh

India yesterday banned the imports of certain jute products and woven fabrics from Bangladesh through land ports.

However, the products will be allowed to be imported only through Nhava Sheva seaport in Maharashtra, the Directorate General of Foreign Trade said in a notification.

As per the notification, the port restrictions will not apply to Bangladesh exports to Nepal and Bhutan transiting through India. However, re-export of these goods to India from Nepal and Bhutan will not be allowed, it added.

The goods under the fresh port curbs are flax tow and waste (including yarn waste and garnetted stock); jute and other textile bast fibres, raw or retted; jute (excluding flax, true hemp and ramie); single flax yarn; single yarn of jute or of other textile bast fibres; woven fabrics or flax; and unbleached woven fabrics of jute or of other textile bast fibres, said the notification signed by Ajay Bhadoo, director general of foreign trade.

"Import from Bangladesh shall not be allowed from any land port on India-Bangladesh border. However, it is allowed only through Nhava Sheva seaport… Import of certain goods from Bangladesh to India are regulated with immediate effect," the notification read.

The decision came a little more than a month after India had imposed port restrictions on the import of certain goods like readymade garments and processed food items from Bangladesh via land routes.

On April 9, India withdrew transshipment facilities previously extended to Bangladesh for garments exports to the Middle East and Europe, with exceptions made only for Nepal and Bhutan.