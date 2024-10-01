India
Star Digital Report
Tue Oct 1, 2024 10:58 AM
Last update on: Tue Oct 1, 2024 12:02 PM

Govinda injured in accidental gunshot at his Mumbai residence

Photo: Collected

Famous Bollywood actor Govinda sustained a bullet injury to his leg today when his licensed revolver misfired after being dropped at his residence in Juhu, Mumbai, according to his manager and police.

The incident occurred around 4:45am as the actor was preparing to leave for a flight. A police official said the revolver misfired, but no complaint has been lodged by Govinda regarding the incident, reports our New Delhi correspondent.

"We had a 6:00am flight to catch for a show in Kolkata and I had reached the airport. Govinda was about to leave his residence for the airport when this accident happened," his manager said.

The actor, 60, was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment and has returned home, according to PTI.

"The revolver apparently fell down while being kept in the cupboard and misfired. It is due to God's grace that Govinda ji sustained only a leg injury and it was nothing serious," the manager added.

