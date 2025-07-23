Milestone crash: Brother dies a day after sister

Another student injured in the fighter jet crash at Milestone School and College in Uttara's Diabari of Dhaka has died at the National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery.

Aryan Nasraf Nafi, 9, died under treatment at 12:15am, Resident Surgeon of the hospital Shawon Bin Rahman told The Daily Star today.

He suffered 95% burns, he added.

Earlier, his eldest sister, Nazia Tabassum Lizu, 13, also a student at Milestone School and College passed away on Monday.

With this the death toll in the fatal crash rose to 32. Of which, 11 died at the burn institute.