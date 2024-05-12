Glass bangles make a fashionable comeback

There is an undeniable charm associated with glass bangles, particularly during events like Pahela Baishakh. Traditionally sold by churiwalis, the craze for these colourful glass bangles died down in recent years as fashion changed.

Nowadays, most people opt for metallic bangles for their durability and design. However, there is an almost magical feeling when one puts on a dozen glass bangles, which chime and tinkle as you walk wearing them.

Catering to the demands of those looking for the romantic and nostalgic experience of wearing glass bangles, Dhaka now has a shop that exclusively sells glass bangles. This is one niche business that not many have ventured into.

Kacher Churi is a bangle shop that started in 2018. Touhid Hasan Rean initially launched the venture online while he was a first year student of Software Engineering.

"Glass bangles are such a gift that it does not burden your wallet and at the same time perks up your mood instantly. At Kacher Churi, 60 percent of my buyers are men! They come to get gifts for their significant others and friends. I have special gift boxes on offer for them. A dozen glass bangles can sell for anywhere between Tk 49 and Tk 380," says Touhid, Founder and CEO of Kacher Churi, which now has three outlets in Khilgaon, Banasree, and Mirpur.

Photo: Touhid Hasan Rean

This unusual venture began with a visit to Chawk Bazar in Old Dhaka, when colourful glass bangles caught Touhid's eyes. This led to him deciding to sell them online. He bought 120 dozen reshmi churis or single-colour glass bangles with Tk 1,650 only.

"Throughout my university days, I was stuck sitting in front of my computer, juggling the business of selling glass bangles and studying. However, my business really took off during the COVID-19 days. Initially, during the lockdown, everyone was doing some sort of online business. Many of my peers started selling glass bangles at steep prices, making the market unstable. During the first six months, I stayed away. Then, when their half-hearted efforts withered away, I entered the domain again, this time with both online and offline presence," Touhid explained.

Photo: Touhid Hasan Rean

Touhid now buys his exclusive collection from Delhi, Mumbai, and other cities as each Indian state has their unique bangle design. The reason he brings glass bangles from India is because Bangladeshi bangles are not up to the same quality.

"I buy them from a third party and clear my customs and VAT obligations. For me, selling bangles is a part of my emotional attachment. I wanted to do something on my own and I have taken loans to expand my business," he says.

Baishakh is usually when Touhid's sales experience a boost. Additionally, for the upcoming festivals, he has 60 new designs on offer.

Kacher Churi is a must-visit, especially for men looking for a perfect gift for their partners.