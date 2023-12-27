Fruitsicles a twist to the winter chill

Who said we cannot enjoy a cold treat during winter? Even if we are experiencing a cold spell, fruity popsicles are always a thing of joy. A spicy jolpai popsicle is such bliss now that olives are in season; a pineapple-flavoured pina colada is equally delicious.

With freshly squeezed fruit juices, no additives, preservatives, or colours, Fruitsicles -- an icicle venture of a mother wanting to give her son a healthy lolly took shape in 2022. Its products are offered on food delivery apps and in Chef's Table and Clay station.

Photo: Fruitsicles

"I bought an ice lolly for my son one day during Covid and found his mouth was all coloured throughout the day. That got me thinking about the bad additives and colours these ice treats have in them. I started making my own popsicles from fresh fruits for my son. Then my friends, family, and neighbours became fond of the treat and slowly it gave me the boost to open Fruitsicles. The business went public in February 2023," explained Syeda Sharmin Ahmed, the co-owner of Clay Station in Dhaka.

Lollies or lolly pops in orange and green is what we get from our commercial ice cream factories. Sometimes, besides playgrounds and local fairs, we find ice gola or multi-coloured crushed ice balls soaked in flavoured syrups and optionally lemon and masala sprinkled over it. We also have low-priced, homemade ice pops in milk flavours sold in various neighbourhoods.

These are loaded with sugar and additives that can negatively impact your health, especially if you are eating them frequently. Even though the market demand for popsicles is quite high, Dhaka did not offer such treats until recently when Fruitsicles saw this gap in the market and grabbed the opportunity.

Antioxidant-rich, seasonal, and locally sourced fruits like green mango, ripe mango, jolpai, pineapple, and others are ingredients Sharmin work with.

Photo: Fruitsicles

"I want to educate my clients about seasonal bounties that are full of vitamins and minerals and do not last throughout the year. I do not preserve the pulp for future use, rather I use them until the season lasts. Our summer favourite green mango and chilli is now replaced with spicy jolpai pops. We want to be environmentally conscious and focus on all things home-grown," she says.

Popsicles can be soothing while offering more fluid and nutrients; they do add sugar but only the unprocessed variants extracted from sugarcanes. The shelf life of their products is three months and they have seasonal unique flavours just for the winter season.

Currently, they have eight flavours and the range includes dairy-based items like coffee, Milo, and tea popsicles such as lemonade tea, black tea, iced tea, and espresso. Fruits are abundant in summer thus the options are more diverse at that time.

The ice-cold feel of a tasty ice pop in winter can be counterintuitive but by eating something icy in winter your body reacts to the coldness by regulating your body temperature, especially if you are dressed for cold weather. So, grab an ice pop and enjoy the Dhaka chill.