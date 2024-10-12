3 kashful spots to visit this autumn

It is simple to understand why so many people fall in love with the autumn season here in Bangladesh. The blossoms, blue sky, and the cotton-like clouds look nothing less than a watercolour painting. One of the most beautiful elements of this season is the Kans Grass or kashful as we call it in Bengali.

During this season, many people seek to visit places where kashful blooms to enjoy a wonderful time in nature, often with their families. Photography enthusiasts also flock to these places and find themselves capturing scenic frames. The layers of kashful create an ideal background while capturing the beauty of autumn.

With that in mind, here are 3 kashful locations, in and around Dhaka, that are recommendable for anyone looking to experience the magic of the season.

Diabari

The area has become a popular destination for its stunning natural beauty. In autumn, the beauty of Diabari intensifies, with a huge area covered in kashful, offering a vibrant and peaceful atmosphere.

Metro rail has made it much easier to visit Diabari. After hopping off the station, you can take a short ride using local vehicles for just Tk 30-50 to reach the kashful location.

Diabari is not limited to kashful spots only. There is nagordola, balloon shooting, kayaking, horse riding -- you name it. There is also an open-space food court nearby.

Aftabnagar

Aftabnagar is basically a residential area in Rampura. The kashful spots, often referred to as the "last stop" or the "kashful place" by locals, are a Tk 50-60 rickshaw fare away from the Aftabnagar entrance.

The last part of Aftabnagar has empty fields where the kashful grows. Families gather around the spots when it's afternoon. Teenagers also play football in these empty spaces.

Sarighat

Although Sarighat is not inside Dhaka, it is located very close to Dhaka -- just on the other side of the Buriganga. Sarighat, Keraniganj is an excellent spot for a day tour. It attracts a large number of visitors, especially on weekends, enjoying lush greenery, kashful fields, and boat-riding. There are a number of eateries in and around the area.

You may take a car or even a CNG-run auto-rickshaw from Dhaka. Or, take a bus to Hasnabad and then a CNG ride to the destination, costing you less than Tk 250.

So, be it an escape to Sarighat or outings to Diabari or Aftabnagar, make the most of this season by surrounding yourself with the immense beauty that is kashful.