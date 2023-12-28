The art of luxury interior design

Interior décor trends are ever-changing and one thing that has garnered the attention of people is the art of luxury décor. Add in a dash of customisation and you have got the picture-perfect deal. Sounds like something you would love to explore? Well, Eskay Décor by Saimul Karim is all ready to take you on a journey through the intricacies of lavish home and office décor.

Art and interior design have been his life's work and Karim is constantly on the hunt for the perfect harmony between beauty and utility. Needless to say, he is a man who loves the fusion of trends.

Photo: Courtesy

At the recent opening of their new store in Bashundhara, Dhaka, Eskay Décor exhibited a plethora of grand and exquisite designs that resonated true to his visions. From their innovative leather-tufted furniture to stunning Turkish and Victorian motifs, Eskay offers customers something unique.

"Customers might not always get their desired décor from imports. This is where we provide help. Eskay would be thrilled to serve clients who cannot import their desired product, with the same design and inspiration, in fact, through added value of further customisation for the client," remarked Karim.

Eskay takes great pride in introducing new décor themes every year and the new items are always a hit with customers. Eskay draws inspiration from a variety of sources, including ethnic, Western, and Eastern styles.

Tables, chairs, and sofas might have a colour palette that reflects an Eastern or Western theme, with designs that are either antique or regal. Options for customisation are easily accessible for customers to create their ideal space.

According to Saimul Karim, you can be artistic in many ways, but one of the most important things in interior design is to think about the space and how the furniture fits in with the area. This is especially important if you live with other people. Because of this, Eskay also helps with managing the space and colour of designs.

"Your vision might not always be perfect. But you can trust us to help deliver the technicalities and logistics of your vision," expressed Karim.

Photo: Courtesy

The way Eskay creates products makes them unique. Their designs showcase a genuine sense of craftsmanship as they procure raw materials like wood, carve it, and use various machinery. Their décors provide a wide pricing range. When you are in the mood for some opulence, Eskay will gracefully unveil their high-end furnishings. They will also provide ideas for similar products that are priced more reasonably if you are trying to stick to a tight budget.

Karim has enthusiastic plans to carry the vision of Eskay Décor across Bangladesh through expansions in the coming year. His boundless energy and passion for interior design thrive in all their glory as he expresses his intention to cater to more customer demands with some surprises coming soon.

Has your interest been piqued? Well, if so, you can get help with your interior design, gather some new ideas, or pick up some furniture samples from Eskay. Moreover, if you want your furniture ideas to come alive, be sure to meet with the heart of Eskay Décor – Saimul Karim himself!