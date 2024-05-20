5 habits that secretly annoy your boss

Understanding and adapting to the unspoken expectations of your boss can significantly elevate your professional journey. For any working environment to work, it is essential to have a good working relationship with your supervisor. While it is imperative to express your opinions, one must take care that they do not irritate the boss. As long reports with unnecessary introductions are one of the annoyances, let's get to the point.

Reminding the JD at every turn

It's not uncommon for employees to be assigned tasks outside their usual job descriptions or working hours. In times of urgency or unforeseen events, employers may turn to their team for support.

A proactive approach, rather than a rigid stance, is crucial in such situations. Refusing tasks with the excuse, "It's not in my job description," or "It's not my working hour" not only reflects poorly on your adaptability but also strains the employer-employee relationship.

Claiming every expense

While financial responsibility is essential, constantly tracking minor expenses can be counterproductive. Your boss has a broader financial perspective, and bombarding them with requests for transport or printing expenses can become tiresome.

Understand that 10 per cent of your income should go for job-related expenditures. Only bring up expenses when they surpass a reasonable threshold, allowing your boss to focus on more strategic aspects of the business rather than minutiae.

'Boss said yes, so yes!' culture

Owning up to mistakes and taking responsibility for your actions is a mark of maturity. Avoid the tendency to shift blame onto your boss when things go awry.

Saying, "You approved it, so it's not my fault" not only reflects poorly on your character but also creates unnecessary tension. Good leaders will protect your mistakes by taking the blow either way, but if you do make a mistake: admit it, rectify it, and learn from the experience.

This accountability extends relationships beyond the workplace; it's a life skill that fosters trust and reliability.

Thinking praise = rest

Feedback is a powerful tool for growth, and hardly ever a personal attack (or at least it shouldn't be). When your boss commends your work, it's not an endpoint but a call for consistency.

Unfortunately, some employees misinterpret praise as a signal to relax or divert attention. Instead, view positive feedback as motivation that your boss sees you as a 'rock' of consistency. In other words, a reliable asset.

Inability to see the bigger picture

It's easy to get caught up in personal growth (your salary, promotion, etc.), forgetting to understand that sometimes: contributing to the broader goals of the organisation also leads to growth. A proactive approach not only lightens your workload but also positions you as an integral part of the team.

The writer is a communications specialist with a passion for making personal and business content truly impactful.