Wed Jan 24, 2024 05:38 PM
Flight operations suspended at Saidpur Airport for three hours due to fog

Star Digital Report
Saidpur Airport ready for Nepal flight
Photo: Wikimedia Commons

Flight operation in Nilphamari's Saidpur Airport was suspended for three hours due to poor visibility caused by dense fog today.

The airport officials said the situation returned to normal after 2:00pm, our Dinajpur correspondent reports.

Suplob Kumar Ghosh, manager at the airport, said the visibility decreased in the area since late last night, and so the authorities decided to suspend landing and takeoff at the airport for three hours from 11:00am.

As a result, three flights on the Dhaka-Saidpur route were delayed for two to three hours.

The flight operations resumed after 2:00pm today when the weather situation improved, Manager Suplob said.

