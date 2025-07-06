Emirates, US-Bangla, Saudia bag recognition in ShareTrip-Monitor airline awards

Based on the opinions of frequent flyers, Emirates has been voted the Best International Airline, US-Bangla Airlines the Best Domestic Airline, and Saudia Cargo the Best Cargo Airline in the "ShareTrip–Monitor Airline of the Year 2024" awards.

The official announcement was made yesterday at a ceremony held at a Dhaka hotel.

This year's online survey saw participation from over 3,000 frequent travellers.

Airlines received Gold, Silver, and Bronze trophies in a record number of 23 award categories.

In special recognition of his outstanding contributions to the development and progress of Bangladesh's travel industry, the Jury Committee presented a Lifetime Achievement Award to Taufiq Uddin Ahmed, Founder and Chairman of Galaxy Bangladesh.

Md Fahimul Islam, secretary of the Ministry of Railways, graced the event as the chief guest.

Kazi Wahidul Alam, editor of The Bangladesh Monitor; Professor M Sadiqul Islam, chairman of the Jury Committee; Sadia Haque, co-founder and CEO of ShareTrip; Mohammad Saiful Hoque, Country General Manager and CEO of Sabre Bangladesh; and Asif Ahmed, acting general manager of Pan Pacific Sonargaon Dhaka, among others, were present at the event.

This present edition introduced several new award categories, notably "Most Popular Airline Brands in Bangladesh," under which 12 airlines were recognised.

The "Best Airport Lounge" category continued this year, where MTB Air Lounge won Gold, EBL SkyLounge received Silver, and City Bank Amex Lounge took Bronze.

An 11-member jury panel comprising distinguished individuals from various sectors oversaw the selection of winners.

First launched in 2007 by The Bangladesh Monitor, the country's leading aviation and tourism publication, the Airline of the Year Awards aims to honour excellence in aviation.

This year marked the 11th edition of the awards. ShareTrip, Bangladesh's leading online travel agency, served as the title sponsor.