Biman to lease aircraft to tackle shortage, expand services

CEO says global manufacturers unable to deliver planes before 2031

Biman Bangladesh Airlines will lease at least two aircraft in the coming months to address an acute shortage in its fleet and meet rising passenger demand, the national carrier's Managing Director and CEO Md Shafiqur Rahman said today.

Global manufacturers like Boeing and Airbus have offered to sell aircraft, but no delivery will be possible before 2031, the CEO said during a workshop on the Right to Information Act at Biman's headquarters in Dhaka's Kurmitola.

"Our techno-financial committee is reviewing proposals from both Airbus and Boeing," he said.

He said, "We need aircraft to meet our current passenger demand. That's why we have decided to connect directly with aircraft lessors."

The Biman chief also said the lack of available aircraft is currently preventing the airline from opening new routes.

Biman's high-level aircraft procurement committee is assessing fresh proposals from both Airbus and Boeing to purchase wide-body and narrow-body aircraft, he added.

He also outlined plans to begin ground handling operations at the third terminal of Shahjalal International Airport, launch international flights from Cox's Bazar Airport, and take steps to address mismanagement and corruption within the airline.