Biman launches direct Dhaka-Chennai flight

Biman Bangladesh Airlines launched its direct flight on the Dhaka-Chennai-Dhaka route today.

Md Mahbub Ali, state minister of Civil Aviation and Tourism, officially inaugurated the route through a video message at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport.

The inaugural flight, BG363, took off from Dhaka at 12:50pm. It reached Chennai at 3:20pm local time.

BG363 will depart Dhaka at 12:50pm every Saturday, Monday, and Thursday. While the return flight, BG364, leaves Chennai at 4:15pm local time, landing in Dhaka at 7:30pm.

Operated by Boeing 737-800 aircraft, the Chennai flights aim to meet the demand of Bangladeshis travelling for medical and business purposes.

Biman's Managing Director and CEO, Shafiul Azim, said the number of flights will be increased considering the demand of passengers on this route.

Passengers can purchase tickets from Biman's commercial website, mobile apps, sales centres, call centres, and authorised travel agencies, he added.

Indian High Commissioner Pranay Kumar Verma and Biman Board Chairman Mostafa Kamal Uddin and Secretary of Civil Aviation and Tourism Ministry Mokammel Hossain, among others, were present at the event.