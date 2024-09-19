Roasting 101: Why Bangladeshis are loving this bold new comedy trend

The echo of laughter through a crowded room after a sharp comedic jab is becoming increasingly common in Bangladesh, where joking about political figures once might have attracted "unwanted attention." This shifting landscape was vividly illustrated at a recent event, hosted by Stand Up Dhaka, where Salman Muqtadir was roasted mercilessly — but all in good spirit — by several other well-known comedians. The event not only entertained but also showcased the growing appetite for roasting — a form of entertainment where comedians humorously criticise public figures.

A global tradition with local flavours

Roasting has a long tradition worldwide. "It is like a spice that enhances the flavour of comedy, making it more engaging and relatable," explains Sami Doha, a comedian and telecom expert. While televised roasts are a staple in the West, this comedic style is just beginning to take root in Bangladesh, primarily among the youth and on digital platforms.

That said, the reception of roast culture in Bangladesh is mixed.

Sami notes, "Many here still grapple with the concept; they confuse roasting with rudeness, not realising it's all in good fun and often for a good cause." The challenge lies in balancing respect and satire, navigating societal norms that often value decorum over critique.

The humorous appeal of roasting lies in its ability to deliver critiques in a light-hearted manner. Roasts often revolve around the roastee's known behaviours, making the jokes relatable and engaging. The format has proven its ability to draw laughter and applause by poking fun at quirks and foibles without crossing into personal attacks.

Gradually roasting is emerging as a popular genre among the youth in Bangladesh, especially on platforms like YouTube and TikTok. Moreover, in Dhaka, Naveed's Comedy Club (NCC) has been successfully hosting comedy shows, where roasting is a staple.

Sami, a regular at the club, informs, "Our debut roast battle at NCC had us on edge, wondering if the audience would embrace this new format. To our delight, it was a full-house hit. Since then, we've staged two more roast battles, including a group roast, co-organised by Stand Up Dhaka and NCC, each drawing a packed crowd."

Gender dynamics and ethical considerations

The world of comedy, including the burgeoning roast scene, is not immune to the broader challenges of gender inequality found in many creative industries. The visibility of female comedians in the roast circuit is markedly lower than that of their male counterparts.

Nilima Rafi, a popular figure in the local comedy scene, speaks on the importance of diversity and representation in comedy.

"In roasting, as in all comedy, seeing diverse voices matters. It challenges stereotypes and enriches the dialogue," Rafi explains.

She emphasises that women's inclusion in roasting can serve as a powerful tool for challenging societal norms and expanding the scope of comedic discourse. Moreover, Rafi discusses the barriers that persist for women in the industry: "The path isn't just about being funny; it's also about overcoming societal expectations and navigating a landscape that offers fewer opportunities and greater scrutiny for women."

Nonetheless, Rafi is hopeful about the future. She believes that as more women take the stage and as audiences grow more accustomed to female-led satire, these barriers will begin to erode.

"It's essential for the industry to support and amplify the voices of female comedians, not just for equality's sake but for the richness it brings to the comedy itself," she asserts.

Ethical boundaries are equally important in roasting. Sami emphasises, "I never cross into personal territory. I aim to entertain, not offend, ensuring everyone can laugh, including the person I'm roasting."

This ethical line helps maintain roasting as a light-hearted entertainment rather than a personal attack.

The social impact of roasting

Roasting, while primarily seen as a form of entertainment, holds a unique position at the intersection of comedy and social commentary. Both comedians agree on the social impact of roasting.

"It's more than laughs; it's a lens on society, reflecting our virtues and vices," says Sami. Rafi adds, "Roasting can open discussions on otherwise taboo topics, making it both reflective and revolutionary."

Hence, looking forward, the prospects for roast culture are promising but require nurturing. As our country continues to evolve culturally, the development of its roast culture offers a unique opportunity to embrace a form of entertainment that challenges, amuses, and provokes thought — all while serving as a mirror to society.

Photo: Muntaseir Husain Bokhari; The Attention Network; Yakin Nazif