Malaysian Batu Caves to get escalator, multipurpose hall

The Batu Caves Hindu Temple Management will begin construction of an escalator and a multipurpose hall after the Thaipusam Festival on 25 January 2024 to take visitors to the Sri Subramaniar Temple located at the top of a 272-step stairway. The escalator will allow those who cannot or do not want to climb the stairs to visit the temple making it more accessible to the general public.

Located in Selangor, north of Malaysia's capital Kuala Lumpur, the Batu Caves are one of the most frequented Hindu shrines outside India. The limestone caves are believed to be over 400 million years old. A 42.7-metre-high golden statue of the Hindu god of War, Lord Murugan, towers near the foot of the rainbow-coloured staircase.

According to the temple committee, the escalator will allow the elderly and disabled to visit the temple inside the caves. The construction of the multipurpose hall is estimated to amount to approximately 35 million Malaysian Ringgit.

Photo: Collected / Izuddin Helmi Adnan / Unsplash

Batu Caves have long been a popular site for both Hindu worshippers and tourists alike. With its convenient location next to the Kuala Lumpur, making it easily reachable via public transport, the site is a popular tourist destination among locals and foreigners with a large influx of visitors every year.

Ever since the stairs leading into the caves and up to the temple were painted in rainbow colours, Batu Caves have seen a further rise in popularity, making trends on social media.

Every year the Thaipusam festival is held in the Tamil month of 'Thai', which falls around January or February. Devotees climb the 272 steps with their offerings, a challenging task for many.

The Thaipusam festival is going to be held on January 25 this year, and the temple committee intends to begin construction of the escalator shortly afterwards.