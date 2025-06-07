Familiar Dhaka in an unfamiliar mood

The usual hustle and bustle of Dhaka is missing from the city's busiest streets. There is no blaring of horns, no traffic congestion, no rush of pedestrians or the hurried footsteps of office-goers. The once chaotic, noisy city has entered a rare state of silence. In this unusually quiet Dhaka, the calmness of Eid brings a unique kind of peace to its residents.

With the arrival of Eid-ul-Azha, millions have left their workplaces in Dhaka and returned to their hometowns, drawn by the deep emotional ties of family and tradition. As they celebrate the holiday with loved ones, the capital's roads have taken on an unfamiliar quietness. Streets that typically erupt in traffic from the first light of dawn are now eerily empty – devoid of vehicles and the usual crowds.

Like every year, Dhaka has once again transformed during the Eid holidays. The familiar city now appears in an unfamiliar form—no traffic jams, no honking, no packed footpaths. Even the busiest roads now seem deserted.

Today, on the day of Eid-ul-Azha, this correspondent visited several key areas of the city and spoke with a few people still moving around. Many expressed a wish that the city could feel like this more often.

"If traffic pressure in Dhaka were always this low, life in this city would be so much more pleasant," said one commuter.

In areas like Karwan Bazar, Farmgate, Shahbagh, Matsya Bhaban, Paltan, Jatrabari, and Motijheel, the number of vehicles was minimal in the morning. However, as the day progressed, a handful of vehicles started appearing. While public transport remained sparse, private cars, battery-operated rickshaws, and CNG-run auto-rickshaws were more visible on the roads.

Some public transport operators were seen charging slightly higher fares, citing the occasion as a reason for a customary Eid tip.

Jamal Hossain, a passenger of a Trans Silva bus heading from Motijheel to Kallyanpur, said, "I had to wait a while to get this bus. The roads are completely empty, and there are very few passengers onboard."

When asked about the fare, he replied, "They didn't force us, but asked for an extra Tk 10 as Eid bonus. I gave it. What else can I do? It's Eid."

Russel, the driver's assistant, said, "We came out after offering our Eid prayers. There are hardly any passengers on the roads. Everyone is busy with animal sacrifice now. The number of passengers will likely increase in the evening."

It's a familiar sight during Eid – families heading to the countryside to reunite with loved ones. This year was no exception. The recent crowds at train stations, bus terminals, and launch terminals have now faded, and the emptiness across Dhaka paints a clear picture of the city's mass exodus. A significant portion of the capital's residents are now in villages, sharing the joy of Eid with family and friends.