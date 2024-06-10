Echoes of Qurbani Eid: Cherished Memories from a Simpler Time

Imagine yourself in the mid-2000s, in your room at your parents' house, where you grew up until your late teens. Time still moves slowly, and a month seems as long as it should be without the pressure of living from paycheck to paycheck. Being a '90s kid, you did what all the other kids in the neighbourhood were doing: spending your winter vacation. The festivities of Qurbani Eid used to float in the chilly air, and your neighbourhood friends or cousins would call you from the streets in front of your house to go on a stroll from house to house only to check out what kind of cattle they had bought for the big day.

Walking didn't seem bad; your body felt like it could keep walking for miles. Passing through the noisy streets, fragrant with the smell of freshly fried shingaras and samosas, you see people walking down the street with their cattle. In such instances, the unspoken tradition of asking for the cattle price was carried out innately. And the happiness of it all made it all the more magical while being amongst friends and family.

Anticipation would build up weeks before Eid. The air was filled with excitement as Eid neared since you and your friends would end up visiting multiple cattle markets throughout the city. It ultimately turned out to be an adventure, from the view of the majestic looking cow and goats, row after row, each better than the last, to the vendors arguing about the prices and then getting thrilled to get the best cattle at the best price. It was a bonding experience with your loved ones through purchasing and selecting the 'animal of the year'.

When button mobile phones were at their peak, technology was less advanced than today. You had to capture moments with a Kodak camera or a Handycam, making experiences vivid and personal. You lived in the moment, bonding with family rather than being distracted by notifications. Eid mornings began with the warmth of family, elders cooking aromatic feasts, and excited chatter from siblings and cousins.

Then came the time for the Eid prayer while donning new clothes, symbolising purity. The real festivity began with the collective sacrifice of cattle, sharing the meat with family, friends, and the less fortunate, embodying Eid's true spirit. Afternoons were for visiting friends and family, exchanging Eid greetings, eating sweets, and creating unforgettable memories.

Today, surrounded by modern technology, those simpler days often come to mind. You realise the value of those moments, free from smartphones and social media, allowing for genuine bonding. Those Eids are etched in your heart—a time when life was simpler with no regard for the day after. Now that you look back, you might give everything you own just to relive those moments, be healthy and carefree, and feel raw happiness and excitement again. Eid-ul-Azha for the '90s kids wasn't just a festival; it was an experience that shaped our childhood and taught us the importance of family, community, and giving. Here's to the Eids of yore, forever in our hearts.