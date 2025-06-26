Two more die of dengue

Two people died from dengue, while 326 patients were hospitalised in the last 24 hours till yesterday morning.

The DGHS data showed one fatality outside the city corporation areas in Rajshahi division and another within Dhaka South City Corporation.

With the new deaths, the country's dengue death toll this year has climbed to 36, including 16 from outside Dhaka. During the same period, the total number of reported dengue cases increased to 8,870.