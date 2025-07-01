Health
Star Online Report
Tue Jul 1, 2025 06:04 PM
Last update on: Tue Jul 1, 2025 07:45 PM

Most Viewed

Health
Health

One dies from Dengue, 386 hospitalised in 24hrs

Tue Jul 1, 2025 06:04 PM
Last update on: Tue Jul 1, 2025 07:45 PM
Star Online Report
Tue Jul 1, 2025 06:04 PM Last update on: Tue Jul 1, 2025 07:45 PM
dengue situation in bangladesh 2025

At least one dengue patient died while 386 others were hospitalised across the country in the 24 hours till this morning, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

With the latest fatality, the total number of deaths from dengue this year has risen to 43. The total number of reported cases now stands at 10,682.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Of the total patients, 9,409 have so far been released from hospitals, including 7,428 from outside Dhaka.

Currently, 1,230 dengue patients are undergoing treatment at various hospitals nationwide, 907 of them from outside Dhaka.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
|রোগ

ডেঙ্গু: জুলাইয়ের শুরুতেই আক্রান্তের হার ঊর্ধ্বমুখী

চলতি বছর এখন পর্যন্ত ডেঙ্গু আক্রান্তের সংখ্যা দাঁড়িয়েছে ১১ হাজার ৬৬০ জনে এবং মারা গেছেন ৪৫ জন।

২ ঘণ্টা আগে
|আন্তর্জাতিক

ক্ষুধার্ত ফিলিস্তিনিদের ‘জম্বির ঝাঁক’ ভেবে মারছে ইসরায়েল!

৪ ঘণ্টা আগে