One dies from Dengue, 386 hospitalised in 24hrs

At least one dengue patient died while 386 others were hospitalised across the country in the 24 hours till this morning, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

With the latest fatality, the total number of deaths from dengue this year has risen to 43. The total number of reported cases now stands at 10,682.

Of the total patients, 9,409 have so far been released from hospitals, including 7,428 from outside Dhaka.

Currently, 1,230 dengue patients are undergoing treatment at various hospitals nationwide, 907 of them from outside Dhaka.