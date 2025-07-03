One dies of dengue, 358 hospitalised in 24hrs

At least one dengue patient died while 358 patients were hospitalised in the past 24 hours until this morning.

The total number of deaths have risen to 45 now, while total number of cases have risen to 11,456, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

Among the total cases, a total of 10,082 dengue patients have been released, of which 7958 were from outside Dhaka.

Currently, 1329 dengue patients are undergoing treatment at different hospitals across Bangladesh, 978 of which are from outside Dhaka.