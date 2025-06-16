Health ministry urges LGRD to step up anti-mosquito drives amid dengue surge

The health ministry has urged the Ministry of Local Government, Rural Development and Co-operatives (LGRD) to intensify mosquito eradication and cleanliness efforts, particularly in areas experiencing a sharp rise in dengue cases.

A letter signed by Saiful Islam Majumder, senior assistant secretary of the Health Services Division, was sent yesterday to the secretary of the Local Government Division.

In the letter, the health ministry said there has been a recent surge in mosquito-borne diseases, including dengue, across the country.

"It is critically important to carry out mosquito eradication, cleanliness drives, and waterlogging removal in all city corporations and municipalities under the Local Government Division, especially in areas where dengue cases have increased—such as Dhaka North, Dhaka South, Barishal, and Barguna," the letter said.

It also recommended launching awareness campaigns and preventive measures through grassroots-level committees.

"Moreover, vacant positions for doctors and healthcare workers at health service centres under this division must be filled promptly," the letter added.