Govt to stand by those injured in mass uprising: health adviser

Health Adviser Nurjahan Begum today said the government will stand by the injured in the anti-discrimination student movement to ensure their treatment and rehabilitation.

The adviser said this while addressing a press briefing after the cornea transplant surgery of Israfil and Anik, two injured in the anti-discrimination student movement at the National Institute of Ophthalmology and Hospital.

During the visit, Nurjahan inquired about the treatment of the injured at the eye hospital and visited different wards.

She also talked with the families of Israfil and Anik.

Highly sensitive corneal tissue was brought to Bangladesh by the Sheba Foundation from the US, and Nepal for cornea transplantation in the eyes of two patients injured in the anti-discrimination student movement.

Earlier, the Sheba Foundation assured to provide 40 corneas. In continuation of this, for the first time, the cornea of the eyes of two people injured in the movement was transplanted.

The health adviser said, "We have to try to treat the injured in the anti-discrimination movement and lift them from the trauma they are going through.

"The director of the National Institute of Ophthalmology and Hospital Prof Dr Khair Ahmed Chowdhury, and other doctors of the hospital were present, among others.