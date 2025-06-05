Emergency services resume after weeklong halt

Emergency medical services at the National Institute of Ophthalmology and Hospital in Dhaka resumed on a limited scale yesterday, following a weeklong suspension caused by clashes at the facility.

"Only emergency services resumed for today [yesterday], as Eid vacation begins tomorrow," a doctor at the hospital told The Daily Star, requesting anonymity.

He added that only patients injured during the July uprising are currently admitted.

All other regular patients have left the hospital over the past week.

A four-member medical board, formed by the health ministry with doctors from other hospitals, is assessing the condition of the admitted patients.

"Depending on their findings, the patients will either be discharged or transferred to Dhaka Medical College Hospital or Bangladesh Medical University," the doctor said.

On May 26, four victims of the July uprising reportedly attempted suicide by ingesting poison during a meeting at the hospital.

They were later treated at Shaheed Suhrawardy Medical College and Hospital.

The following day, the hospital director was confined to his office for around 90 minutes due to reported infighting between two groups of July victims.

All medical services at the hospital had remained suspended since May 28, leaving many patients without treatment.