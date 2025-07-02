DNCC launches special mosquito control drive in high-risk wards

The Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) has launched a three-day special integrated mosquito control campaign from today in the wards identified as high-risk for dengue infection.

Earlier, the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) and the Institute of Epidemiology, Disease Control and Research (IEDCR) identified wards 2, 8, 12, 13, 22, and 34 of the DNCC as high-risk for dengue due to high concentrations of Aedes mosquito larvae.

This three-day campaign, organised by DNCC's Health and Sanitation Department, was inaugurated this morning at Mirpur-1, Paikpara Government Officers and Staff Quarters.

The inaugural event was attended by DNCC's Chief Executive Officer Muhammad Asaduzzaman, and Chief Health Officer Brigadier General Imrul Kayes Chowdhury.

In his speech, the DNCC CEO said public awareness and integrated efforts are essential to controlling dengue. It will be easier to tackle the disease if everyone works together.

He also mentioned that school students are being educated about the breeding grounds of Aedes mosquitoes so they can ensure stagnant water is not allowed to accumulate in abandoned containers around their homes.

At the event, DNCC's Chief Health Officer stated that entomological surveys conducted by the DGHS revealed high mosquito larval density in six wards under Dhaka North City Corporation.

A simultaneous integrated campaign to eliminate larvae and adult mosquitoes has therefore begun in these areas from today, he said.

Under the supervision of regional executive officers and assistant health officers, a mosquito control operation is being carried out in coordination with a special expert committee formed by the Ministry of Local Government, CDC, DNCC entomologists, NGOs, volunteer organisations, and local residents.

The campaign includes eliminating Aedes mosquito breeding sites, larvicide and fogging, distribution of awareness leaflets, public announcements via loudspeakers, issuance of cautionary notices, and operation of mobile courts, said an official of the DNCC.

Following the campaign, a post-program entomological survey will be conducted under the supervision of CDC and DNCC entomologists to assess the effectiveness of the operations and to determine future action plans, he said.

DNCC hopes that this type of integrated initiative, with active participation from city residents, will play an effective role in preventing dengue.