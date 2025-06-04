DGHS issues 17-point directive to ensure uninterrupted healthcare during Eid

Emergency services to remain active during the holiday

The Director General of Health Services has recently issued a 17-point directive to ensure uninterrupted healthcare services across Bangladesh during the upcoming Eid-ul-Azha holidays.

According to the directives, the presence of doctors must be ensured round the clock in the emergency department, with additional doctors posted if necessary.

The emergency department, labour room, emergency operation theatre, and laboratory must remain operational at all times.

To ensure adequate manpower and uninterrupted medical services, staff may be granted leave in phases before and after Eid through proper coordination.

Outdoor services must not remain closed for more than 72 consecutive hours.

The institution head will grant leave with priority given to uninterrupted emergency medical services and the public interest.

Ambulance services must be operational round the clock.

Heads of indoor units must monitor their departmental activities daily.

Emergency laboratory and X-ray services must remain operational at all times in medical college hospitals, specialised hospitals, district hospitals, and upazila health complexes.

On-call services by specialist doctors at the upazila level must also be ensured.

Before the holidays begin, an adequate stock and immediate supply of medicines, IV fluids, chemical reagents, and surgical supplies must be ensured.

Local administration and law-enforcing agencies must be informed in advance to ensure hospital security during the holidays.

All private clinics and hospitals must keep their emergency and maternity departments open under the supervision of registered doctors.

Before referring any patient elsewhere, necessary primary treatment and appropriate medical arrangements for travel must be ensured.

Special preparations must be made for hospitals located near cattle markets.