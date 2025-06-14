Dengue: One death, 169 cases in 24 hrs

7 new Covid-19 cases reported

One death and 169 fresh cases were reported from dengue in the last 24 hour till 8:00am today, according to the DGHS.

With this, the number of fatalities from the mosquito-borne disease in Bangladesh rose to 29 and the number of confirmed cases to 5,739 this year, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

One dengue patient died in Chattogram division, where 28 new cases were reported.

Besides, 101 cases were recorded in Barishal division, five in Dhaka division, 19 in Dhaka South City Corporation, and 16 in Dhaka North City Corporation.

Currently, 633 dengue patients are receiving treatment in hospitals across the country.

Last year, dengue claimed 575 lives.

At the same time, seven new Covid-19 cases were reported, according to the DGHS.

With the latest figure, the total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the country has risen to 20,51,807.

No new deaths from the virus were reported in the last 24 hours, keeping the total fatalities in the country unchanged at 29,502 since 2020.

A total of 139 samples were tested during the latest reporting period, resulting in a daily positivity rate of 5.04 percent.

The overall positivity rate stands at 13.05 percent till now, while the fatality rate based on detected cases remains at 1.44 percent.

Meanwhile, the number of people who have recovered from Covid-19 in the country now stands at 20,19,401.