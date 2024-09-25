Dengue claims 2 more lives, 854 new cases reported in 24hrs

At least two dengue patients died in the last 24 hours till 8:00am today, while 854 new patients were hospitalised during this period, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

Among the deceased, one was from Dhaka division, while the other was from the Dhaka South City Corporation area.

With these new fatalities, the total death toll from dengue this year has risen to 138.

The total number of dengue cases has now surged to 26,555, with 14,865 of those cases reported from outside Dhaka.

Currently, 2,915 dengue patients are receiving treatment in hospitals across the country, including 1,437 from outside Dhaka.

A total of 23,502 dengue patients have been discharged from hospitals so far this year, of which 13,387 were treated outside Dhaka.