Dengue: 375 patients hospitalised in a day

Currently, 1,210 dengue patients are undergoing treatment at various hospitals

At least 375 dengue patients were hospitalised across the country in the 24 hours till this morning, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

Of the newly admitted patients, 308 are from outside Dhaka.

With these new cases, the total number of dengue cases this year has risen to 15,585. So far, 58 people have died from the mosquito-borne disease.

Among the total cases, 14,317 patients have been released from hospitals.

Currently, 1,210 dengue patients are undergoing treatment at various hospitals across the country, including 876 from outside the capital.