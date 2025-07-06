Dengue: 317 more cases reported in a day

Currently 1, 228 dengue patients are receiving treatment in hospitals

A total of 317 new dengue cases were reported across the country in 24 hours till this morning, raising the number of confirmed cases to 12, 271 since the beginning of this year, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

Barishal Division (out of city corporation) again reported the highest number of new infections, with 127 fresh cases.

The number of deaths remained at 45, with no new fatalities reported during this period.

Currently 1, 228 dengue patients are receiving treatment in hospitals across the country, the DGHS added.

Last year, dengue claimed the lives of 575 people.

According to the DGHS, there were 101,214 dengue cases and 100,040 recoveries in the same year.