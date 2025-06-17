Dengue: 244 patients hospitalised in a day

With these new cases, the total number of dengue infections this year has risen to 6,466

At least 244 people were hospitalised with dengue across the country in the last 24 hours, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

A total of 5,618 patients have been released, including 4,432 from outside Dhaka.

Currently, 738 dengue patients are undergoing treatment, 549 of whom are from outside Dhaka, added the DGHS.

So far, 30 people have died from dengue infection in the country this year.