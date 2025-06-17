Health
Star Online Report
Tue Jun 17, 2025 05:39 PM
Last update on: Tue Jun 17, 2025 05:42 PM

Most Viewed

Health
Health

Dengue: 244 patients hospitalised in a day

Tue Jun 17, 2025 05:39 PM
Last update on: Tue Jun 17, 2025 05:42 PM
Star Online Report
Tue Jun 17, 2025 05:39 PM Last update on: Tue Jun 17, 2025 05:42 PM
dengue deaths in bangladesh
With these new cases, the total number of dengue infections this year has risen to 6,466

 

At least 244 people were hospitalised with dengue across the country in the last 24 hours, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

With these new cases, the total number of dengue infections this year has risen to 6,466.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

A total of 5,618 patients have been released, including 4,432 from outside Dhaka.

Currently, 738 dengue patients are undergoing treatment, 549 of whom are from outside Dhaka, added the DGHS.

So far, 30 people have died from dengue infection in the country this year.

 

 

 
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
|আন্তর্জাতিক

খামেনিকে এখনই ‘হত্যা’ নয়: ট্রাম্প

তারা 'তাৎক্ষণিকভাবে শহর খালি করা' বলতে কী বোঝাতে চান? এটা কি আদৌ সম্ভব?

৩ ঘণ্টা আগে
|আন্তর্জাতিক

ইরানের পরমাণু স্থাপনায় ইসরায়েলি হামলা, তেজস্ক্রিয় বিকিরণ কি আসন্ন?

৬ ঘণ্টা আগে