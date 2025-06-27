Dengue: 2 dead, 159 hospitalised in a day

Last year, dengue claimed the lives of 575 people

Two more deaths were reported from dengue in 24 hours till this morning, raising the number of fatalities from the mosquito-borne disease in Bangladesh to 40 this year.

During the period, 159 more patients were hospitalised with viral fever, raising the total infected cases to 9,222 this year, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

In 2023, 1,705 people lost their lives due to dengue, making it the deadliest year on record.

The DGHS recorded 321,179 dengue cases and 3,18,749 recoveries in the same year.