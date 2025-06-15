Health
Covid-19: One death, 26 cases recorded in 24 hours

The diseased is a male from the Dhaka division

 

One person died from Covid-19 in 24 hours till 8:00am today, said a press release issued by Directorate General of Health Services.

The diseased is a male from the Dhaka division.

At least 26 new infections were recorded in this period.

With the new infections, the total number of cases has risen to 2,051,833 while the total number of deaths stands at 29,503.

Four Covid-19 patients recovered during this period.

After a long gap, one person died of Covid-19 on June 5, and the rising infection rate has prompted health authorities to issue directives for following Covid-19 precautions, including the use of masks.

On June 13, two women died from the deceased.

Covid-19 first hit Bangladesh on March 8, 2020, with the first death reported on March 18, 2020.

 
