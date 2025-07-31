Chikungunya surges in Ctg amidst high costs and limited testing

The IEDCR team visited 128 houses in Chattogram

A silent wave of Chikungunya is sweeping through Chattogram, leaving a growing number of residents grappling with debilitating symptoms, yet many remain undiagnosed.

The high cost of testing at private diagnostic centres, coupled with the complete absence of Chikungunya testing in government hospitals, is creating a critical gap in the public health response, leaving countless patients in limbo.

According to the Chattogram Civil Surgeon Office, a total of 984 people has been infected with Chikungunya in June and July. Of those, 109 patients were found positive on Wednesday, marking the highest single-day detection of the season in Chattogram.

Health experts attribute the escalating crisis to a high density of Aedes mosquitoes. A recent week-long survey, conducted from July 12 to 18 by a rapid response team from the Institute of Epidemiology, Disease Control and Research (IEDCR), painted a stark picture of the mosquito menace.

The IEDCR team visited 128 houses across Chatteshwari Road, OR Nizam Road, Agrabad, Pahartoli, Halishahar, and Jhawtala.

Aedes mosquito larvae were discovered in 62 of these homes, meaning roughly one in every two houses in the city is inadvertently nurturing these disease-carrying insects.

Dr Nurul Haider, medical officer (disease control) at the Chattogram District Civil Surgeon's Office, highlighted the impact of the season's prolonged monsoon with continuous, short-interval rains in exacerbating the Chikungunya outbreak this year. He also pointed to a persistent lack of awareness among residents regarding neighbourhood cleanliness as a contributing factor.

Dr Haider said this year marks a significant Chikungunya outbreak in Chattogram, reminiscent of the 2017 surge.

A recent survey across the port city's neighbourhoods revealed a worrying trend: a significant number of people are experiencing high fever accompanied by severe body ache, skin rashes, and debilitating joint pain -- classic symptoms of Chikungunya.

However, the path to diagnosis is fraught with financial barriers. Private diagnostic centres are charging between Tk 5,000 and Tk 9,000 for Chikungunya testing, a cost well beyond the means of many. With no standardised fee structure set by the government and no testing available in public hospitals, countless individuals are forced to forgo confirmation of their illness.

Subrata Chowdhury, a private job holder residing in Sharif Colony, developed a high fever about a week ago, quickly followed by the characteristic body ache, joint pain, and rash. Concerned, Subrata consulted a medicine specialist who clinically diagnosed him with Chikungunya.

"I didn't go to diagnostic centres for testing because they demand prices I simply can't afford," Subrata said.

He said numerous people in his area are experiencing similar symptoms.

Responding to mounting complaints about the steep testing fees, Chattogram Civil Surgeon Dr Jahangir Alam Chowdhury convened a meeting on Monday with the authorities of 20 prominent private diagnostic centres in the city.

"I urged them to realise a reasonable fee for Chikungunya testing," said the civil surgeon. "They all have agreed to fix Tk 4,500 for Chikungunya testing fee."

Dr Jahangir confirmed plans to introduce rapid antigen testing for Chikungunya at Chittagong Medical College Hospital soon.