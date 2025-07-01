BMDC suspends registration of 3 doctors over patient's death

The Bangladesh Medical and Dental Council (BMDC) today published notices suspending the registration of three doctors for periods ranging from six months to five years over the death of a patient, Raahib Reza, due to medical negligence.

The doctors are Mamun Al Mahtab, Md Nasif Shahriar Islam, and Md Sunan Bin Islam.

Of them, Mahtab's registration has been suspended for five years, while Nasif and Sunan have each been barred from practice for six months.

During the suspension period, they will not be allowed to provide allopathic treatment in the country or identify themselves as medical doctors, as per the notices published on a national daily today. The notice was uploaded to BMDC's website, too.

The ban comes into effect from today.

Contacted, Liaquat Hossain, acting registrar of the BMDC, said the council decided on June 21.

"Actions have also been taken against several others. Notices against others will also be issued once the necessary procedures are completed," he told The Daily Star today.

Raahib, 31, who was working as a production manager and information technology consultant at Star Tech, died allegedly due to cardiac arrest while undergoing endoscopy at Labaid Hospital on February 19.

His relatives reportedly alleged that anaesthesia was administered to Raahib without seeing the test report at the hospital.

The family also filed a writ petition with the High Court, which on March 11 last year directed the relevant authority to form a committee with an additional secretary of the health ministry to probe the allegation of gross negligence that caused the death of Raahib.