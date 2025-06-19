Barguna slips deeper into dengue crisis

Public hospital overwhelmed as patients flood in

Despite efforts by the health department and local administration, the dengue situation in Barguna continues to worsen.

Barguna General Hospital is overwhelmed, with patients being treated on floors, in corridors, and even beside nurse stations due to a severe bed shortage.

According to Dr Tajkia Siddikah, resident medical officer of the hospital, 58 new dengue patients were admitted in the last 24 hours till yesterday.

According to DGHS, 30 people have died from dengue and 6,466 have been hospitalised across the country this year as of Tuesday. Of them, 2,048 cases are from Barguna.

Currently, 233 patients are undergoing treatment in the district.

Although the government recently appointed 10 doctors and 10 nurses to the hospital, only five doctors and one nurse have joined so far. Out of 58 sanctioned doctor posts, only 15 are filled, creating a critical manpower shortage.

"Dengue cannot be controlled through treatment alone. We must destroy Aedes mosquito breeding grounds," said Dr Mohammad Abul Fattah, the district's civil surgeon.

The hospital has allocated a 50-bed facility for dengue patients, but it is currently treating over 200. Many patients are being treated on the floor, with relatives staying nearby.

During a visit on Tuesday afternoon, patients were seen lying in hallways, behind nurse desks, and on staircases. Some beds were shared by multiple patients, along with their family members.

Several patients, including Ali Hossain and his son, said they had to go to private clinics for tests and had not received any food from the hospital since admission. Others echoed similar complaints.

While a few beds have mosquito nets, most patients lying on the floors or in corridors remain unprotected. "There's no way to set up mosquito nets in the corridors," one patient said.

Hospital Superintendent Dr Rezaunur Rahman acknowledged the challenges. "With over 600 patients in a 250-bed hospital, it's difficult to provide meals or services to all."

According to the civil surgeon's office, all six upazilas in Barguna have reported dengue cases, with Patharghata recording the second-highest number at 77.

Based on WHO data, 36 neighbourhoods have been identified as clusters with more than 10 cases each.

The most affected areas include Lakurtala, Sadar Road, Monsatala, College Road, Gaurichanna, Char Colony, Kachpatti, Town Hall, Thana Para, DKP Road, and Khejurtala.

WHY IS BARGUNA A HOTSPOT?

Prof Kabirul Bashar, entomologist and professor at Jahangirnagar University, said, "We predicted this. A survey last year found Aedes larvae in nearly 50% of water containers in homes."

He said Barguna's unique mix of environmental factors, common rainwater storage practices, and the presence of the virus have made it highly vulnerable.

To investigate further, a six-member team from the Institute of Epidemiology, Disease Control and Research (IEDCR) has arrived in Barguna. They look to determine the dominant dengue serotype, possible genetic mutations in Aedes mosquitoes, and reasons behind the outbreak's scale.

Local health rights activist Hasanur Rahman criticised the authorities' lack of proactive measures. "Several abandoned government properties have become mosquito breeding grounds," he said.

Contacted, Animesh Biswas, additional deputy commissioner and acting administrator of Barguna Municipality, said, "We are spraying insecticides regularly and conducting awareness campaigns across the town."

According to the civil surgeon's office, the town has 41 private clinics. Of them, 14 have not renewed their registration or have had their licenses suspended.

With the outbreak worsening, many patients are turning to these clinics for tests and treatment. Some private facilities even send agents to the government hospital to collect patient samples.

Dr Fattah said, "Many tests are being done outside. We are monitoring to ensure there are no unnecessary tests or fake reports. We recently warned clinic owners not to exploit the situation."

Muhammad Abu Hasan, general secretary of the Barguna chapter of Bangladesh Private Hospital and Diagnostic Owners' Association, said a committee has been formed to inspect clinics daily.

"We also told the civil surgeon that eliminating middlemen from the public hospital would help reduce corruption in private clinics," he added.