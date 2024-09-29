7 die of dengue in a single day

Seven more people died of dengue in the country yesterday, the highest in a single day this year so far. As of yesterday, 67 people died of dengue this month alone, with seven of them being children.

Meanwhile, the total number of fatalities from the mosquito-borne disease has risen to 150 this year. Among them, 82 patients died in different hospitals under Dhaka South City Corporation.

In 24 hours till yesterday morning, 860 more patients were hospitalised with the viral fever, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

Of them, 195 dengue patients were admitted to hospitals under Dhaka North City Corporation, while 181 were hospitalised in Dhaka South City Corporation.

Some 3,174 patients are receiving treatment in different hospitals across the country.

Of those who died yesterday, 52 percent were women and 48 percent were men.

Two patients died in Chattogram and Dhaka divisions each, while one patient each died in Barishal division, DNCC, and DSCC areas.

A total of 28,565 dengue cases have been reported since January 1, 2024.

Last year, 1,705 people lost their lives due to dengue, making it the deadliest year on record.

The DGHS recorded 321,179 cases and 3,18,749 recoveries last year.