394 fresh dengue cases reported in 24hrs: DGHS

A total of 394 new dengue cases were reported across the country in 24 hours till this morning, raising the number of confirmed cases to 8,544 since the beginning of this year, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

The number of deaths remained at 34, with no new fatalities reported during this period.

Barishal Division (out of city corporation) again reported the highest number of new infections, with 157 fresh cases.

The latest data shows that Chattogram Division (out of city corporation) recorded 58 cases, Dhaka Division (out of city corporation) reported 35, while 42 cases were detected in Dhaka North City Corporation, 50 in Dhaka South City Corporation and 8 in Khulna division and 44 in Rajshahi division.

Currently, 1080 dengue patients are now receiving treatment at hospitals across the country.

Last year, dengue claimed the lives of 575 people.

According to the DGHS, there were 101,214 dengue cases and 100,040 recoveries in the same year.