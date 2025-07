294 fresh dengue cases reported

A total of 294 new dengue cases were reported across the country in 24 hours till yesterday morning, raising the number of confirmed cases to 11,954 since the beginning of this year, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

The number of deaths remained at 45, with no new fatalities reported during this period.

Barishal Division (out of city corporation) again reported the highest number of new infections, with 126 fresh cases.

Last year, dengue claimed the lives of 575 people. According to the DGHS, there were 11,954 dengue cases and 10,673 recoveries in current year.