212 new dengue cases reported in 24hrs; Barishal sees highest spike

A total of 212 new dengue cases were reported across the country in the 24 hours till this morning, bringing the number of confirmed cases this year to 6,678, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

Of the new patients, 197 were admitted to hospitals in Dhaka.

Currently, 761 dengue patients are undergoing treatment at various hospitals nationwide.

No new deaths were recorded during this period, keeping the death toll at 30 so far this year.

Barishal Division (outside city corporation areas) reported the highest number of new infections, with 110 fresh cases.

According to DGHS data, Chattogram Division recorded 16 cases, Dhaka Division reported 23, while 33 cases were detected in Dhaka South City Corporation and 17 in Dhaka North City Corporation.

Besides, Mymensingh Division logged one new case. Khulna Division recorded 12 fresh cases.

Last year, dengue claimed the lives of 575 people.

According to the DGHS, there were 101,214 dengue cases and 100,040 recoveries last year.