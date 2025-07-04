204 dengue patients hospitalised in 24hrs

At least 204 dengue patients were hospitalised in the past 24 hours till today morning, 147 of which from outside Dhaka.

With these cases, the total number of dengue cases has risen to 11,660, of which 9104 are from outside Dhaka, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).Among the total cases, a total of 10,336 dengue patients have been released, 8155 from outside Dhaka.

Currently, 1279 dengue patients are undergoing treatment at different hospitals across the country.