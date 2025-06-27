2 more die of dengue, 195 admitted to hospitals

Two more deaths were reported from dengue in 24 hours till

yesterday morning, raising the number of fatalities from the mosquito-borne disease to 38 this year.

During the period, 195 more patients were hospitalised with the viral fever, raising the total infected-case to 9,065 this year, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

Last year, dengue claimed the lives of 575 people.

In 2023, 1,705 people lost their lives due to dengue, making it the deadliest year on record.