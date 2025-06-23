2 die, 392 hospitalised as dengue cases spike

Two people died from dengue while 392 patients were hospitalised in the past 24 hours—the highest single-day toll this year.

The Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) data showed one fatality outside the city corporation areas in Barishal Division and another within Dhaka North City Corporation.

With these new deaths, the country's dengue death toll has climbed to 34, including 15 from outside Dhaka.

During the same period, the total number of reported dengue cases increased to 8,150.

Currently, 1,039 people are undergoing treatment at hospitals nationwide, with 753 receiving care outside Dhaka.