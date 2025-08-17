Partnering for nutrition: Scaling impact through inclusive market systems

Toslim Uddin Khan talks to Zahidur Rabbi of The Daily Star.

Toslim Uddin Khan

Managing Director and CEO, SMC

The Daily Star (TDS): What measurable outcomes have emerged from SMC's market-based nutrition initiatives, particularly among low-income households and mothers with young children?

Toslim Uddin Khan (TUK): Nutrition is central to SMC's mandate, particularly maternal and child nutrition. We distribute around 50 million sachets of micro nutrient powder (MNP) annually for children under five, developed multiple micronutrient supplements (MMS) for pregnant women to help reduce underweight births, and have recently introduced a fortified biscuit containing the same nutrients. We run activities in 137 upazilas where we mobilise communities, hold group meetings, and conduct adolescent school programmes.

TDS: How does SMC's mission fit within health sector development in Bangladesh, particularly in relation to national family planning, maternal and child health?

TUK: Our mission is to improve the health and well-being of women, children, and families, in line with national goals on family planning, maternal health, and child health. Around half of all contraceptive users in Bangladesh rely on SMC products, including oral pills, injectables, and condoms. Joya, our sanitary napkin brand, holds almost 52 percent of the market, while SMC ORS (oral rehydration solution) has around 90 percent market share.

TDS: How does SMC ensure that nutrition products and campaigns are affordable, locally resonant, and effectively reach last-mile consumers in both urban and rural contexts?

TUK: Our Blue Star network has around 13,000 non-graduate providers. Green Star Programme includes 5,500 medicine and drug sellers. Pink Star Programme has 612 graduate providers, mostly obstetricians and gynaecologists. Rose Star network has 355 paediatricians offering nutrition counselling and growth monitoring for children under five. SMC's community-level Gold Star Programme involves 4,000 rural and semi-urban women entrepreneurs, including 132 community paramedics, who share health information, provide public health services, and sell SMC products directly to households.

TDS: What role have public-private partnerships played in enhancing the efficiency, sustainability, and inclusivity of nutrition supply chains across Bangladesh?

TUK: SMC works with government entities like DGFP, DGHS, development organisations, and private sector providers to ensure that products reach even the most remote parts of the country. For example, ORS was once a prescription-only medicine, but the government allowed sales through non-pharma outlets. That single policy shift dramatically expanded access and contributed to the sharp decline in diarrhoeal deaths among children under 5.

TDS: What are the challenges in the health and nutrition sector that you have come across, and what remedies do you suggest to address them?

TUK: Half of girls marry before 18, around 4,000 maternal deaths happen each year, only 41 percent of pregnant women get antenatal check-ups, and exclusive breastfeeding is at 53 percent. Tackling these issues needs strong community engagement, better infrastructure, and focused policy action.

Sustainability is another concern. Many local health programmes depend on external funding, which risks disruption if grants stop. We need stronger market-based models and more local production of health and nutrition products to reduce reliance on imports.

TDS: In what ways have development partnerships with iDE supported SMC's mission — particularly in community education, outreach innovation, and co-creating nutrition demand?

TUK: We see iDE as a respected INGO with strong technical expertise in many countries. With our nationwide network and iDE's technical support, our activities will play a more effective role in strengthening Bangladesh's health system. We are planning to sign a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with iDE soon.

This content has been published under 'Catalyzing Markets' - a media campaign jointly initiated by iDE and The Daily Star. This interview is conducted by Md. Zahidur Rabbi.

iDE, a global nonprofit organisation in 12 countries since 1984, drives poverty reduction through market-driven solutions in Bangladesh, scaling agriculture, WASH, climate resilience, clean energy, and women's empowerment.