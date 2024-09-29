World leaders commit to decisive action on AMR

Globl leaders have approved a political declaration at the 79th United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) High-Level Meeting on Antimicrobial Resistance (AMR), committing to targets including a 10% reduction in the estimated 4.95 million deaths associated with bacterial AMR by 2030.

The declaration calls for sustainable national financing and US$100 million in catalytic funding to ensure that at least 60% of countries have funded national action plans on AMR by 2030. The Quadripartite—comprising the Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO), the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP), the World Health Organisation (WHO), and the World Organisation for Animal Health (WOAH)—welcomed this commitment, emphasising a One Health approach that links human, animal, plant, and environmental health.

Key targets include ensuring that at least 70% of globally used antibiotics belong to the WHO Access group, and that 100% of countries have basic water, sanitation, and hygiene services in healthcare facilities. Additionally, the declaration aims to reduce antimicrobial use in agrifood systems and address antimicrobial pollution.

The declaration formalises the Quadripartite Joint Secretariat on AMR as the central coordinating mechanism for the global response to AMR and calls for updating the Global Action Plan by 2026. Countries are encouraged to report quality surveillance data on AMR and antimicrobial use by 2030, aiming for 95% of countries to report on their national action plans annually.

Source: World Health Organisation