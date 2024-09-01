WHO urges rapid access to Mpox diagnostic tests

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has called on manufacturers of mpox in vitro diagnostics (IVDs) to submit expressions of interest for Emergency Use Listing (EUL). This move follows ongoing discussions on the need for effective diagnostics, especially in low-income settings.

Testing is crucial for timely treatment and preventing the spread of mpox. Since 2022, WHO has distributed approximately 150,000 diagnostic tests globally, with over a quarter going to African countries. An additional 30,000 tests are set to be delivered to Africa in the coming weeks.

With up to 1,000 suspected cases reported this week in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), the need for diagnostic tests is increasing. WHO has partnered to scale up diagnostic capacity, including equipping six new labs since May 2024. These efforts have improved testing rates significantly.

WHO has updated its guidance to detect a new mpox virus strain and is working with countries to implement it. Diagnostic tests primarily use PCR (polymerase chain reaction) to detect viral DNA, with blood testing not recommended for routine diagnosis.

The EUL procedure allows WHO to approve and procure essential medical products like tests during emergencies, aiding countries with limited access to approved diagnostics.

Source: World Health Organisation