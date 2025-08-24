Treatments for thinning hair: What works and what does not

Thinning hair can be frustrating and emotionally challenging, but several treatments are available that can help slow the process and, in some cases, even regrow lost hair. While there is no complete cure for baldness, a variety of medical and non-medical options can be effective in managing hair loss.

Minoxidil is the only over-the-counter medication approved by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for use by both men and women. It is available in liquid, foam, and oral forms. Minoxidil works best for individuals under the age of 40 who have only recently started losing their hair. Although the exact way it works is still unclear, it has been shown to promote hair growth in about two-thirds of users. Minoxidil must be applied to the scalp twice a day, and visible results may take several months. It is important to note that minoxidil does not cure baldness—once treatment is stopped, hair loss resumes. Some users may experience mild scalp irritation, especially with the stronger 5 per cent formula.

Finasteride, sold under the brand name Propecia, is a prescription medication that works by blocking dihydrotestosterone (DHT), a hormone responsible for male pattern baldness. Finasteride is highly effective, slowing or stopping hair loss in nearly 90 per cent of men and helping two-thirds regrow some hair. It is taken as a daily pill and can be used alone or in combination with minoxidil. Like minoxidil, its benefits stop when treatment is discontinued. A small number of men may experience sexual side effects, such as erectile dysfunction, although these effects usually reverse after stopping the medication.

Biotin, a B vitamin, is essential for healthy hair. A deficiency in biotin can lead to hair loss, but taking high doses does not necessarily result in additional hair growth. Despite this, hair supplements such as Viviscal and Nutrafol, which contain biotin and other ingredients, have shown some success in promoting hair growth in clinical studies.

Low-Level Laser Therapy (LLLT) is another option that involves using devices like laser combs, caps, or helmets. The theory is that laser light stimulates hair follicles, encouraging growth. Although some people have reported positive results, there is still not enough scientific evidence to fully support the effectiveness of LLLT in treating hair loss.

It is important to understand that not all hair loss is caused by genetics. Sudden or severe hair loss can be a sign of underlying health problems, such as hormonal imbalances, illness, medication side effects, or deficiencies in iron or vitamin D. In such cases, it is essential to consult a healthcare provider to identify the underlying cause.

Early treatment offers the best chance of slowing hair loss and encouraging regrowth. Combining therapies such as minoxidil and finasteride may improve results. However, success requires consistent use and patience, as visible improvements can take several months.

If you are unsure about the cause of your hair loss or which treatment is right for you, it is best to consult a dermatologist for a full evaluation and a personalised treatment plan.