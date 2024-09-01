The nutty path to better health

Nuts, in all their varieties, are a powerhouse of nutrition, offering a host of benefits that can significantly improve your health. Incorporating them into your diet can lower the risk of heart disease and improve cholesterol levels.

Walnuts: These nuts are rich in nutrients that may protect against prostate cancer and keep your brain sharp as you age. They are also associated with healthier eating habits overall. Toss them into a salad for a delicious and healthy boost.

Peanuts: Peanuts, technically legumes, pack a nutritional punch similar to nuts, full of protein and vitamins. They are a great addition to trail mix or a snack on their own.

Brazil nuts: Known for their high selenium content, Brazil nuts help fight inflammation and protect against certain cancers. Just a few can make a big difference.

Almonds: Full of healthy fats, protein, and fibre, almonds are a popular choice for good reason. They make a satisfying snack or a tasty addition to dishes.

Cashews: Cashews, like other nuts, contain "good" fats and can help with weight management by keeping you full. Cashew butter is a creamy alternative to peanut butter.

Pistachios: High in antioxidants, pistachios can help with inflammation and even reduce the risk of gallstones. They are perfect for snacking or adding to a variety of dishes.

Pine nuts: Essential for making pesto, pine nuts are small but mighty, offering a unique flavour and texture to dishes.

Pecans: While pecan pie may not be the healthiest option, the nuts themselves are beneficial for lowering blood pressure and reducing the risk of type 2 diabetes. Enjoy them as a snack in moderation.

Nuts are a versatile and nutritious addition to any diet offering to lead a healthier life.