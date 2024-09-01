Surprising benefits of cognitive-behavioural therapy for insomnia in patients with chronic pain

For many struggling with insomnia, Cognitive-Behavioural Therapy for Insomnia (CBT-I) is often a go-to solution. But what happens when chronic pain is part of the picture? A recent study sheds light on this very question.

In a study published in the Journal of the American Geriatrics Society, researchers dove into the effectiveness of CBT-I among older veterans suffering from both insomnia and chronic pain. The participants, averaging 72 years old, were part of a larger trial comparing CBT-I with general sleep education. Importantly, CBT-I in this study was delivered by specially trained sleep coaches under expert supervision.

Over half of the 106 veterans who received CBT-I reported chronic pain at the start. Surprisingly, those with higher pain levels experienced even more significant improvements in their insomnia symptoms after the treatment. This is not just a short-term fix either—benefits lasted up to a year!

This finding is noteworthy because it means CBT-I can help not just with sleep but also potentially with pain management. While this study provides a hopeful glimpse into how therapy can tackle the dual challenges of sleep issues and pain, it also highlights a gap: supervised CBT-I is not always available. However, training non clinicians to deliver this therapy might be a step towards broader access.

In summary, CBT-I proves to be a robust ally in the fight against insomnia, even when pain complicates the issue. This research offers a promising outlook for veterans and others grappling with these intertwined struggles.